ECP rejects barrage of PTI charges

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/ File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday strongly rebutted the fresh barrage of charges by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and said that a single decision was given in the foreign funding case and put on official website.

“As always, misleading and false propaganda is being made by some individuals that the Election Commission has given two decisions in a hurry in the prohibited funding. It is surprising that they are finding urgency in a decision that was handed down after eight years,” said an ECP spokesperson in response to allegations being levelled against the commission. He said that this propaganda had nothing to do with reality. The commission has given a single decision, which was signed from page to page and was issued on the official website.