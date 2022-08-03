Federal govt decides to fully implement ECP verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has in principle decided to exercise all options to fully implement the verdicts of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funds case against Imran Khan and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The decision has been taken in the summit meeting of the ruling PDM alliance on Tuesday evening that was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A three-pronged strategy is being worked out for future actions.

The follow-up action would be approved tomorrow (Thursday) in the federal cabinet meeting and for the purpose legal committee constituted by the PDM leaders under Federal Law and Justice Minister Senator Azam Nazir Tarrar will have its meeting today (Wednesday) noon.

The legal committee will formulate its recommendations to put up in the second round of the meeting that will also take place today in the afternoon where ultimate course of action would be determined for the approval of the cabinet.

Well-placed political sources told The News here Tuesday evening that PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has asked the government to take all possible steps to bring Imran and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the dock so that the real conspiracy should be brought to the open that has ruined the country from all aspects.

Fazl has made it clear that no leniency would be tolerated while dealing with the PTI and Imran Khan. The sources pointed out that in first step Imran Khan and his closest men would be placed on the exit control list (ECL) forthwith.

The committee under Azam Nazir Tarrar has Senator Kamran Murtaza, Rana Sanaullah and Farooq H Naek will consider method for filing reference against Imran Khan in the Supreme Court where the submission would also be made that the matter should be placed before the court for hearing at the earliest.

The reference with plea for disbanding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would be filed under Article 17 (3) of the Constitution and it will be established that the PTI is a foreign funded party.

In case the apex court uphold the reference all assets of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will be confiscated, all members of the National and provincial assemblies and local bodies belonging to the PTI would cease to member of their respective institution and stand disqualified for any political office in the country.