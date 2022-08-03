 
Wednesday August 03, 2022
PM’s committee visits rain-hit areas

By Our Correspondent
August 03, 2022

SUKKUR: The committee, formed by the PM to estimate the damages in the aftermath of heavy downpour, visited the affected areas in district Badin. They said their visit aimed at reviewing ongoing relief work, evaluating the ground situation and estimating the damages.

