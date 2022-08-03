PM’s committee visits rain-hit areas

The decision taken in summit meeting of ruling PDM alliance
Calculations show that the commission took 2,819 days to come out with its decision
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Tuesday directed the Pakistan...
LAHORE: Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masud has said that despite tough global economic challenges, Pakistan is still...
ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power on Tuesday sought from K-Electric’s CEO and other officials...
ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has written a letter to the Prime Minister to remove former Chairman...
Comments