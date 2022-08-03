Imran Khan proven certified liar, says ANP chief

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan here on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, who

was declared ‘’Sadiq and Ameen’’ by former Chief Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar, had been proven as certified liar in the prohibited funding case.

In a statement here, Asfandyar Wali Khan said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had proved that not only prohibited funding was made to PTI but its chief had also submitted a false affidavit and concealed accounts.

He said submission of false affidavits by the PTI chairman testified that Imran Khan had made a lie. Receiving funds from foreign companies was a complete violation of the Election Act 2017, he said, adding, the ANP chief alleged that the PTI was a company running on foreign funding.

He questioned what had been given to 34 foreign companies in response to funding to PTI.

He expressed the hope that the federal government would fulfill its responsibilities in the light of the ECP’s judgment in the PTI’s foreign funding case.