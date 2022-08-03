Gold falls as rupee recovers

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs3, 500 per tola on Tuesday as the rupee showed some recovery against the US dollar.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs153,900 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs3,001 to Rs131,944.

In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $6 to $1,780 per ounce.

Silver rates rose by Rs10 to Rs1,640 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also increased by Rs8.57 to Rs1,406.03.

The gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the Dubai gold market rates.