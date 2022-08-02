Forensic report confirms DNA of rapist, killer: IGP

PESHAWAR: The DNA of the rapist and killer of three minor girls arrested a couple of days ago was matched as the Punjab Forensic Agency report confirmed it, said Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari here on Monday.

During an informal chat with senior journalists at the Central Police Office (CPO), he said the police had sent the samples of many suspects to the Punjab Forensic Agency (PFA) where the DNA of the only accused Sohail was matched.

Now the police would seek his further remand so that more details in the investigation can be achieved, he said, adding that a prosecutor would also be ensured so that the case was properly presented in the court.

The IGP said it was a big achievement for the police to nab the accused within a short time and now the case would be properly prepared to get him punished. He said though the accused had confessed to his crime, the DNA report had also confirmed it.

About the law and order situation, he said it was challenging but not alarming. The police had succeeded in eliminating 101 terrorists during this year though police casualties were also high compared to last year.

He said kidnapping for ransom cases had reduced to a greater extent compared to previous years due to the commitment of the police force. The KP police sacrifices resulted in the maintenance of law and order in the province, he added.

He said Yaum-e-Shuhada police was being observed on August 4 to remember the sacrifices of police officers and jawans and pay them tributes. Observing the police Shuhada Day was aimed at remembering their sacrifices as peace in the province and country was restored because of their sacrifices, he said.

He said besides families of the martyrs, government functionaries and people from different walks of life would be invited to the function being held to remember the police Shuhada.

The IGP said that from 2006 to 2022, 1,849 policemen from the rank of additional inspector general to constable had laid down their lives in the line of duty which showed the commitment of the police force.

Those sacrificing their lives included two additional IGPs, two DIGs, one SSP, six SPs, one ASP, 18 DSPs, 34 inspectors, 146 sub-inspectors, 146 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs), 183 head constables (HCs) and 1,310-foot constables.

The Police Department is trying to help and support the families of those scarifying their lives for the country and nation, he said, adding general public and media were also paying tributes to their heroes.

To a question about extortion calls to influential figures in the province, the IGP said he did not receive any such complaint as circulating on social media, though he admitted extortion calls were being made on WhatsApp from phone numbers of foreign countries including the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan in particular.

The extortionists were using WhatsApp and foreign numbers to avoid identification of their location, which was a big problem, however, the Counter Terrorism Department was actively working to reach the accused and check the practice, he added.