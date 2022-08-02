Sprinters Shajar, Aneela in action today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani sprinters Shajar Abbas and Aneela Gulzar will be seen in action in the athletics event of the Commonwealth Games here at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday (today).
Both will flex their muscles in the 100m sprint. Shot putter Mohammad Jamshed Ali, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and para-athlete Aneela Izzat Baig are the other athletes in Pakistan squad featuring in the quadrennial event. Arshad will be seen in action on August 7.
LAHORE: An all-round performance from Ali Razzaq guided Central Punjab Whites to a 10-wicket win over Northern Whites...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation's decision to send injured Tayyab Aslam for the Commonwealth Games has been...
EDINBURGH: Mark Chapman completed a memorable few days in Edinburgh with an unbeaten hundred as New Zealand...
BIRMINGHAM: Weightlifter Cyrille Tchatchet II is aiming for Commonwealth Games glory in his “home town” of...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has invited Huzaifa Ibrahim, a promising junior player from Sindh, for trials for...
TOKYO: Yoshimi Yamashita became Japan’s first woman professional football referee on Monday and said she was happy...
Comments