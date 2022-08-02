Sprinters Shajar, Aneela in action today

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani sprinters Shajar Abbas and Aneela Gulzar will be seen in action in the athletics event of the Commonwealth Games here at the Alexander Stadium on Tuesday (today).

Both will flex their muscles in the 100m sprint. Shot putter Mohammad Jamshed Ali, javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem and para-athlete Aneela Izzat Baig are the other athletes in Pakistan squad featuring in the quadrennial event. Arshad will be seen in action on August 7.