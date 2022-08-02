PPP won’t abandon people in trying times, says Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday praised the efforts of the Sindh government and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for providing relief to the people affected by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the province.

The PPP chairman and foreign minister met a party delegation at the Bilawal House, and lauded that the party’s leaders remained within the disaster-hit communities in the province for carrying out relief activities after the heavy showers. The delegation informed the PPP chief about the post-rain situation in the province, and the efforts of the government in rescuing and extending relief to the disaster-hit people.

He said that the federal government has been doing its best to provide relief to the calamity-hit people after the heavy monsoon rains all over the country. He said that his PPP belongs to the common citizens of the country, adding that the party will never abandon the distressed people in such trying times.

The delegation was led by PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur was also present on the occasion. Others who met the party chief included PPP Karachi President and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, PPP Karachi General Secretary Jawed Nagori, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab and Karachi Water & Sewerage Board Vice Chairman Najmi Alam.