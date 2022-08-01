Three martyred in North Waziristan mosque attack

MIRANSHAH: Three persons embraced martyrdom when unidentified gunmen entered a mosque and opened indiscriminate fire on the worshippers in Muhammadkhel area in Datakhel tehsil, North Waziristan tribal district, on Sunday.

The attackers managed to flee after the gruesome incident. The police said that unidentified armed men sneaked into the mosque in Muhammadkhel area and targeted the worshippers with automatic weapons.

As a result, three persons identified as Yasir, Tajmali Khan and Muhammad Nawaz sustained multiple bullet injuries and were martyred on the spot. The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Miranshah for medico-legal formalities. No militant group or individual has claimed responsibility for the killings.