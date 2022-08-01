Ex-ISI DG Pasha sends defamation notice to former PML-N MPA

Formrer MPA Santosh Bugti (L) and ex-DG ISI Ahmed Shuja Pasha (R).

ISLAMABAD: Former DG ISI Ahmed Shuja Pasha sent a defamation notice to former PML-N MPA Santosh Bugti over the allegations he made on Twitter.

Lieutenant General (retd) Shuja Pasha sent the notice through his lawyer Asad Munir, saying, “Your statement is said to be a pack of lies.”

According to the legal notice, Shuja Pasha and his colleagues met Arif Naqvi only once in Dubai while the former ISI DG never met Imran Khan outside Pakistan, including Dubai, Pasha never met Imran Chaudhry personally and never met an Indian businessman.

The notice reads: “It’s a pity that you involved Sheikh Al-Nahyan in this bogus dispute. Shuja Pasha respects Sheikh Al-Nahyan. Sheikh Al-Nahyan never asked Shuja Pasha to meet with an Indian or Emirati businessman. I didn’t even send gifts to Arif Naqvi. This is a lie. Santosh Bugti should retract the allegations within 14 days and apologise.”