Workshop held on KP tourism zones

PESHAWAR: A validation workshop was organised by World Bank-assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project here on ‘Feasibility and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones in KP” to involve different stakeholders of tourism sector in master planning and finalisation of important tasks.

The event themed “Validation Workshop on Feasibility and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was meant for effective planning, management and investment facilitation to promote sustainable tourism,” stated project director Tauseef Khalid.

World Bank’s KITE Project has awarded consultancy for “Feasibility Study and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs)” to the JV led M/s APUDG (Malaysia). The scope of the consultancy is to conduct identification of potential tourism areas within ITZs, mapping of the area, spatial planning of the ITZs, Destination Management Plan, and Infrastructure Development plan through a phased approach.