Workshop held on KP tourism zones

PESHAWAR: A validation workshop was organised by World Bank-assisted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Integrated Tourism Development (KITE) Project here on ‘Feasibility and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones in KP” to involve different stakeholders of tourism sector in master planning and finalisation of important tasks.
The event themed “Validation Workshop on Feasibility and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” was meant for effective planning, management and investment facilitation to promote sustainable tourism,” stated project director Tauseef Khalid.
World Bank’s KITE Project has awarded consultancy for “Feasibility Study and Master Planning of Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs)” to the JV led M/s APUDG (Malaysia). The scope of the consultancy is to conduct identification of potential tourism areas within ITZs, mapping of the area, spatial planning of the ITZs, Destination Management Plan, and Infrastructure Development plan through a phased approach.
MANSEHRA: The residents of different localities and family members of Muhammad Bashir Sani, who was killed on July 13...
ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan will launch...
KALAYA: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Amir Muqam on Sunday said that the entire nation...
CHARSADDA: Authorities have started a relief operation for victims of floods in the district.The district...
HARIPUR: A young construction worker was electrocuted to death while working on the roof of a mosque in village...
PESHAWAR: A noted pediatrician Prof Dr Mohammad Hussain has said that despite great advances in medicine over the past...
Comments