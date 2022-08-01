Pak shuttlers continue to disappoint

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistani shuttlers finished their mixed team event run on an extremely disappointing note as they were humiliated by Sri Lanka 4-1 late Saturday night in their final Group A fixture, their third straight defeat in the four-team pool here at the National Exhibition Centre.

Sri Lanka, who had also beaten Australia, made it to the quarter-finals from this group.

After losing their initial two fixtures to India and Australia the Pakistani quartet was seen struggling against Sri Lanka who is developing its badminton well.

In the mixed doubles, Sri Lanka’s pair Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa defeated the pair of Hafiz Irfan and Murad Ali 2-0 with the set scores being 21-9, 21-11.

In the men’s singles, Niluka Karunaratne defeated Pakistan’s top player Murad Ali 2-0 with the game scores being 21-9, 21-11.

However, Olympian Mahoor Shahzad brought in some respite to her camp when she downed Vidara Suhasni Vidanage 22-20, 21-15 to reduce the deficit to 1-2.

In the men’s doubles, the pair of Sachin Dias and Niluka defeated Murad and Irfan 21-15, 21-13 to stretch Sri Lanka’s lead to 3-1. Thilini Hendahewa and Vidara Vidanage then defeated Pakistani pair of Mahoor and Ghazala 21-15, 21-13 in the women's doubles to seal a thumping 4-1 win.