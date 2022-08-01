Won’t tolerate interference in PHF affairs, Khokhar warns govt

ISLAMABAD: As the politics goes on in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), sitting president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar Sunday warned the government against any unconstitutional measures to unsettle the existing setup, saying that he would only follow the federation’s constitution while holding free and fair elections.

The PHF president, while talking to ‘The News’ from UK, refused to tolerate any interference from government in the affairs of the PHF.

“I will not accept any committee or any interference from the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) or Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) in the internal affairs of the PHF. I have already written a letter to the PSB on July 22 to stay away from the internal affairs of the PHF. I strongly objected to calling me the former president PHF in a notification issued to form an illegal committee. This committee has nothing to do with the fedearation that has its own constitution to follow.”

Khokhar stated that the PHF has already formed an election commission to conduct free and fair elections of the federation.

“Since we come directly under the FIH and chalk out our national and international activities with the guidance and directions of the FIH, we would follow the international body’s rules and regulations in conducting federation’s elections. No interference from the ministry or PSB is acceptable.”

The PHF boss reminded all that the international body constitution bars any governmental interference in the internal affairs of the federation.

“We cannot risk an international ban or fine. The FIH clearly bars government interference in the internal affairs of the subordinate units. We would only follow the FIH constitution in holding free and fair PHF elections. An Election Commission is already in place to conduct PHF elections.”

The PHF president also questioned the wisdom of Ministry for IPC in de-notifying a federation that is already in the process of holding a free and fair election.

“There are no less than three federations where elections were due last year. These federations have yet to hold elections and there is no action from the ministry against them. PHF election was only due after May 15 and according to the constitution we have three to four months remaining to hold elections.”

Regarding temporary arrangements, Khokhar said that once the elections committee completes the process, the PHF would have new officials in place.

“These definitely are temporary arrangements which would be in place till the completion of the election process. Once we finalise the election process, elected office-bearers will be in place.”

He again blamed the government for the lackluster Pakistan performance at the international level.

“You need to play 30 to 40 international matches in a year to give the team a solid look but we hardly get anything from the government to keep the players busy. I am really concerned about players’ financial issues. They need financial cover to put in their best effort. Sadly due to no support from the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), we have not been able to look after leading players financially. Rs3.5 million annual grant is not enough to pay for players’ hostel electricity bills in summer.”