Irfan Qadir. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The government has started consultations to replace Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf with Irfan Qadir.

Sources say the government will obtain Ausaf’s resignation on account of illness. It has offered Qadir the post of AGP. Qadir has agreed to accept this offer conditionally. He has said he has to first deal with certain important work and then will be ready to discharge this obligation.

The sources said the government wanted to appoint Qadir to take up certain matters pending with the superior judiciary in an aggressive manner.