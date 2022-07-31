ISLAMABAD: The government has started consultations to replace Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf with Irfan Qadir.
Sources say the government will obtain Ausaf’s resignation on account of illness. It has offered Qadir the post of AGP. Qadir has agreed to accept this offer conditionally. He has said he has to first deal with certain important work and then will be ready to discharge this obligation.
The sources said the government wanted to appoint Qadir to take up certain matters pending with the superior judiciary in an aggressive manner.
NEW DELHI: India will ground all its Soviet-era Russian fighter jets, the MiG-21, by 2025, following the death of two...
LAHORE: Justice Tariq Saleem Shaikh of the Lahore High Court, Rawalpindi Bench, has declared illegal the move to...
ISLAMABAD: The US prosecutors in their 2019 criminal indictment in Albraaj case talked of four Pakistani politicians...
LAHORE: A special court central Saturday summoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz for Sept 7...
ISLAMABAD: The Cyber Crime Circle of the Federal Investigation Agency is concentrating on people involved in trade of...
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued a directive to enforce an amendment to the Punjab Muslim Family Rules...
Comments