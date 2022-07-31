Gold up Rs1,300/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,300 per tola on Saturday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs159,600 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also rose by Rs1,114 to Rs136,831.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,767 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,630 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,397.46.
Jewelers said prices in the local market still remained lower by Rs6,000 per tola as compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
