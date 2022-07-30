 
close
Saturday July 30, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Gen Bajwa meets PM Shehbaz

By Our Correspondent
July 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s Office, sources say.

Matters pertaining to national security and regional situation were discussed in the meeting.

Gen Bajwa also briefed the prime minister on the professional matters and preparedness of the Pakistan Army.

Comments