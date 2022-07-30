KMC to name park after Hazrat Salman Farsi on 75th anniversary of Pak-Iran ties

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday approved two resolutions of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) requesting that the park located near the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran be named after Hazrat Salman Farsi, and the Gosha Art Park at Boat Basin, Clifton, after renowned musician Sohail Rana.

In a letter written to the chief minister of Sindh, Iranian Consul General Hassan Noorani suggested naming the park adjacent to the Consulate General of Iran after Hazrat Salman Farsi Park on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of political relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The park is managed by the Parks and Horticulture Department of the KMC; therefore, Wahab had approved of the resolution using his powers delegated by the Sindh government.

The second resolution was to name the park at Boat Basin after renowned musician Sohail Rana in recognition of his artistic services.

Rana was awarded the Presidential Medal of Excellence in 1981 and Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012.

He was given a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Pakistan Television.

Rana has composed music for many popular films, more than 2,000 songs for children, and composed tunes for many national songs.

Both the resolutions have been approved under sections 85 and 86 of the Sindh Local Government Act, 2013.

The KMC is authorised to name public places and roads within its precincts after eminent personalities who have rendered extraordinary services in their respective fields.