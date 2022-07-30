‘Water scarcity problem to be solved’

MANSEHRA: Authorities have started working to address the water and other issues faced by people, an official said on Friday.
“The tehsil administration has been working on different schemes and soon the water scarcity issue would be solved in the city and its suburbs,” he said while speaking at a public forum organised by the district administration in the Khaki area.
People from different walks of life attended the forum and raised issues confronting them in the Khaki and its suburbs.
The AC said that the cleanliness and garbage dumping issues were already settled. Most of the complainants raised the 15 percent levy imposed by the federal government on the sale and purchase of land.
