Saudi Arabia to provide equipment to hospital

MANSEHRA: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would provide high-tech surgical and other equipment and machines to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital.

“A memorandum of understanding has been reached between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Saudi Fund for development for the provision of modern medical gadgets and high-tech machines,” Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Babar Saleem Swati told reporters here on Friday. He said that King Abdullah Teaching hospital (Kath) was reconstructed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) following the facility developed dangerous cracks in the 2005 devastating earthquake.

“Now the SFD is going to provide the modern technology for Cardiology and Orthopedics departments under its expanded grant of $21.5 million for the 2005 earthquake that affected Kath and King Abdullah University Azad Kashmir,” said Swati.

He added that the Ambassador of KSA, Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki, and Senator Shibli Faraz were also present at the agreement signing ceremony.

“Besides other surgical equipment machines the SFD would also provide the dialysis machines, computed tomography Scan, magnetic rezones images, Oxygen’s plant system and digital X-rays machines,” Swati added.

A press release issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia embassy said that the Kath, which was reconstructed by the KSA, was providing healthcare services to over 2,000 patients daily.