Trust deficit

Trust between Pakistan and the United States has reached its nadir, mainly because of the latter’s failure to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan and the ex-premier Imran Khan’s anti-America narrative. The sudden exit of the US forces from Afghanistan has forced Pakistan to assume the responsibility for the ensuing chaos. However, the recent change of government has led to a thaw in relations between the two countries. The May 18 meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in New York appears to be a step towards renormalization of ties.

The US must not ignore the enormous sacrifices Pakistan made to help sustain its Afghan adventures and should treat it as an equal, as it does India. Nor should Washington pressurize Islamabad to curtail ties with China. Since New Delhi has unrestricted relations with Moscow based on defence and economic cooperation, Pakistan should also have the right to develop ties with Russia, China, Iran and other world powers. The US should not take exception to such engagements. Any attempt on the part of the Biden administration to take a one-sided approach towards Pakistan may further strain relations.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Zhob