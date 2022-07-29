New Toshakhana policy in September

ISLAMABAD: A new policy regarding Toshakhana is in its final phases with a new set of rules which will be introduced in September, The News has learned.

The decision to improvise the Toshakhana policy was taken by the government of Shehbaz Sharif to maintain transparency and make every gift retained by government officials public and accessible to all.

In addition, it has been learned that the policy will contain a new set of rules regarding the gift retaining procedure if any official desires to keep it.

Talking to this correspondent, a senior official of the Cabinet Division said: “The government will introduce the new policy regarding Toshakhana in September. The first meeting on the policy has been held and the second will be held next week to finalise proposals.” The official said the new policy would be radically better than the previous one in terms of fairness and transparency.



When questioned if any punishment or action was being discussed under the new policy to ensure its proper implementation, the official replied that it would be difficult to answer at this stage as a lot of things were under discussion and they could only be disclosed when finalised.

The News had earlier reported that this new ‘transparent and fair’ policy was being developed in line with international best practices. The policy would resolve all issues and reveal information regarding Toshakhana gifts and their recipients to all.