Bill submitted in Senate to regulate Toshakhana gifts

ISLAMABAD: A private members bill for the regulation of Toshakhana affairs was submitted to the Senate Secretariat on Wednesday, proposing that public office-holders and their family members should not be allowed to retain or purchase gifts.

The bill was submitted by PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi and will be taken up on the Private Members Day in the upper house of parliament.

The bill says that gifts which fall under the category of sale should be disposed of through public auction while antique items and vehicles should not be allowed to be purchased by the recipients.