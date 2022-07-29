Elahi, Imran agree to relaunch Ehsaas Programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi held a video link meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday.

They decided to relaunch public welfare projects to provide relief to the people of Punjab, particularly Ehsaas Ration Programme.Dr Shahbaz Gill and Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti were also present. Matters of mutual interest, political and administrative issues and public welfare programmes were conferred. Punjab-based development schemes and the plan of action for timely solutions to public problems also came under discussion.

Imran Khan directed to resume Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Insaf Card and other welfare initiatives without delay and regretted that the previous Punjab government neglected PTI’s welfare agendas. The time has come to elevate such Programmes without further delay to provide necessary relief to the common man, he stressed. CM Ch. Parvez Elahi vowed that the Ehsaas Programme, Sehat Insaf Card and other public welfare programmes will be promoted rapidly in Punjab and added that all possible measures will be taken to provide relief to the people.

