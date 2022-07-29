Money laundering case against PM adjourned till Sept 7

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members till September 7.

Premier Shehbaz and his son Hamza didn’t appear before the court and moved applications seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court, which was granted by the court.

In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the assets of Shehbaz’s family had increased from Rs2 million to Rs7 billion but the family failed to justify the enormous growth.

The bureau alleged that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances in their personal bank accounts, adding that billions of rupees were laundered through foreign pay orders deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz.