Money laundering case against PM adjourned till Sept 7

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of money laundering and assets beyond means reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his family members till September 7.
Premier Shehbaz and his son Hamza didn’t appear before the court and moved applications seeking one-time exemption from personal appearance before the court, which was granted by the court.
In the reference, the NAB had claimed that in the last 30 years, the assets of Shehbaz’s family had increased from Rs2 million to Rs7 billion but the family failed to justify the enormous growth.
The bureau alleged that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz received fake foreign remittances in their personal bank accounts, adding that billions of rupees were laundered through foreign pay orders deposited in the personal bank accounts of Hamza Shehbaz and Suleman Shehbaz.
JAMRUD: A woman and her son died when the roof of a house collapsed here on Thursday, local sources said.The woman’s...
LAHORE: Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar asked for details of cases and arrests during the long march of Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the last 20 days, as eight people succumbed to...
LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi held a video link meeting...
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful and...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pak-US Climate and Environment Group...
Comments