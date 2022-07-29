ECP urged to announce verdict in the PTI foreign funding case forthwith. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting on Thursday through a resolution called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to immediately announce its verdict in the foreign funding case against the PTI. The meeting reminded that the verdict had been pending for the last eight years.



“The PDM demands the ECP in view of true spirit of law, Constitution and justice, fulfil its responsibilities, announce decision of the foreign funding case without any further delay,” the resolution said.

The resolution observed that evidence provided by the State Bank of Pakistan and report of the scrutiny committee had already proved that dozens of PTI accounts were hidden from the ECP.

It maintained that as many as 88 foreign citizens, including those belonging to India and Israel, deposited funds in the PTI accounts. Moreover, 350 foreign companies also deposited funds in the PTI accounts. “This is also a matter of country’s sovereignty but the ECP is keeping a mysterious silence,” the resolutions said.



The resolution pointed out that the head of a party, which secured forbidden foreign funding, is playing with law and the Constitution of the country and considers himself above the law. Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the foreign funding case is an example of how ‘Ladla’ was being protected. “While Nawaz Sharif was convicted for not taking salary, ‘Ladla’ is being untouchable,” the prime minister on his twitter said.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that eight years on, decision on the foreign funding case was still elusive. “Imran Niazi filed nine writ petitions in Islamabad High Court and got 50 adjournments in the foreign funding case,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif also tweeted that the core of his argument during his speech in the National Assembly was that for a democratic system to work smoothly and effectively, it is important that all state organs act within the domains stipulated by Constitution.

“Without understanding this, we will be moving in a circle, getting nowhere,” he said. Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took to his Twitter to urge the ECP to “immediately” announce the verdict of the foreign funding case.

“PTI lawyers resorted to delaying tactics for eight years by filing nine writ petitions during the proceedings but now the decision is already reserved,” he wrote, adding that a further delay is “incomprehensible”.

Later, while addressing a press conference flanked by State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira also questioned the delay in the announcement of the verdict.

“We don’t want to head towards a clash between institutions; however, people are waiting for the verdict which has been reserved,” he said, emphasising that the decision should be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Malik said, “We are accustomed to accepting decisions but, at least, bring the decision to the fore so that we can know what the outcome of the case was.” Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) once again called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the long-delayed verdict in the foreign funding case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The judgment of foreign and prohibited funding case of PTI should be announced sooner,” said Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Central Information Secretary of PPPP Shazia Atta Marri.

She said that the ECP should announce the verdict in the PTI foreign funding case for the sake of national security, national interest and justice as soon as possible. “Any further delay in the PTI foreign funding case is tantamount to jeopardising the national security”, she added.

She further said that PTI finance committee collected donations through their employees from the country and abroad and this crime was committed at the behest of Imran Khan and Arif Alvi.

She said that all illegal funding should be confiscated by the federal government. “The PTI leaders cannot get the decision in foreign funding case delayed by raising noise and putting pressure on the institutions.”

Ms Shazia Marri said that records have proved that PTI chief Imran Khan had received $7.5 million transactions from different countries in prohibited funding. She said the verdict in the PTI prohibited funding case has been delayed by Election Commission of Pakistan for the last 8 years and a criminal was being unjustly given a relief.

She said Pakistan was bearing the brunt of giving immunity to a “pampered criminal”. She claimed that it has been proved in the light of evidence that Imran Khan is no more honest and trustworthy while on the other side, a father was disqualified for not taking salary from his son by the courts. Shazia Marri said the PTI chief Imran Khan hid the truth during elections and has lying continuously but no such action has been taken against him.