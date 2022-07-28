Two cops martyred in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two policemen were martyred and another was injured in a terrorist attack on the force in the Matani area hours after the office of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Badaber was attacked on the Kohat Road on Wednesday.

The attacks on the force have recorded an increase during this month, resulting in more casualties.

“Two constables, Jan Ali and Sher Akbar, were martyred while assistant sub-inspector Nothia Khan was injured when armed terrorists attacked them in the Pasani area of Matani Wednesday evening,” an official told The News.

The official said the police party was patrolling the remote rural town when it came under attack.

A few hours before the incidents, unidentified terrorists attacked the DSP of Badaber with a grenade on Kohat Road. The officer also supervises policing in the Matani area. An official said unidentified terrorists lobbed a hand grenade into the office of the DSP of Badaber but that did not explode.