FTO directs FBR to improve system of giving prizes to winners

ISLAMABAD: While disposing of complaint, Federal Tax ombudsman (FTO) has directed FBR to improve the payment of prizes to the winners of monthly lucky draw. Briefly, the complainant won a price of Rs50,000/- in Point Of Sale (POS) lucky draw scheme but the prize money had not been paid to him after the lapse of considerable time.

As per details, the lucky draw was conducted on 15th March 2022 and the sanction for payment of prize money was issued on 23rd of May, 2022 which had not been paid to the complainant. No explanation had been given to the complainant by the department. And accordingly, he took up the matter with Federal Tax Ombudsman.

While responding to the above complaint FBR informed FTO that sanction of Member –IR (Operations) for payment of prize money had been forwarded to Drawing and Disbursing officer. The sanction had been further submitted to AGPR for disbursement of prize money to the winner.

To rectify the systemic maladministration, FTO has directed FBR to ensure that the prize money won by the complainant should be paid without any further delay and the system of payment of prizes to the winners of monthly lucky draw needs to be improved for quick distribution of such prizes to the consumers.