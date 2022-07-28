PHC CJ says strengthening judiciary in ex-Fata

BATKHELA: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to strengthen the judicial system in the Malakand division and the merged districts.

He was addressing as chief guest the oath-taking ceremony of the District Bar Association Malakand. Earlier, he administered oath to the newly elected office-bearers of the association.

The chief justice said that land had been acquired to establish judicial complexes in the merged districts. He said that each judicial complex would span over 100 kanals of land.

He said that the district and sessions court had limited space, therefore, more land should be acquired to expand it. However, he said that agricultural land must not be used for the construction purposes.

Earlier, he was warmly received at his arrival. He also inspected the newly constructed courtroom, bar room and the mosque on the premises of the district and sessions court.