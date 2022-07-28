Police investigating attack on woman

PESHAWAR: Police said on Wednesday the culprit involved in an alleged acid attack on a woman would be arrested soon.
Zakia Khan, stated to be a media worker, had alleged that unidentified persons had attacked her house on Tuesday night with acid but she remained unharmed.
“The attacker knocked at the door. As he opened the acid bottle to attack me, I managed to run and save myself,” Zakia said in a video message. She said acid traces were found at the main gate of her house.
Superintendent of Police City Atiq Shah and other officials visited the scene and collected the pieces of evidence and CCTV footage.
Meanwhile, the officials visited a spot in Gulbahar where a journalist Tayyab Usman was allegedly robbed. A case was registered as well.
ISLAMABAD: Telenor has been reviewing its operation in Pakistan in the wake of worsening macroeconomic situation in...
SWABI: Cecilia Cayetano, Chief Operating Officer of Educative Inc, visited Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering...
MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf MPA Didar Khan has asked the district administration to provide emergency relief...
BATKHELA: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaisar Rasheed Khan on Wednesday said that efforts were being made to...
PESHAWAR: A man shot dead his sister over a dispute of Rs70,000 in the limits of Phandu Police Station on Wednesday.An...
MANSEHRA: A boy allegedly killed his younger brother while making a Tik Tok video in Charbagh Bala area here on...
Comments