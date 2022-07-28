Police investigating attack on woman

PESHAWAR: Police said on Wednesday the culprit involved in an alleged acid attack on a woman would be arrested soon.

Zakia Khan, stated to be a media worker, had alleged that unidentified persons had attacked her house on Tuesday night with acid but she remained unharmed.

“The attacker knocked at the door. As he opened the acid bottle to attack me, I managed to run and save myself,” Zakia said in a video message. She said acid traces were found at the main gate of her house.

Superintendent of Police City Atiq Shah and other officials visited the scene and collected the pieces of evidence and CCTV footage.

Meanwhile, the officials visited a spot in Gulbahar where a journalist Tayyab Usman was allegedly robbed. A case was registered as well.