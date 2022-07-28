AU holds cybersecurity challenge

Islamabad : National Centre for Cyber Security (NCCS) at Air University has organised a mega event of Pakistan Cybersecurity Challenge (PCC).
The event comprised on series of challenges including capture-the-flag competition, start-up Ideas and crypto challenges. The PCC event offers a platform to identify and develop talented pool of students and cybersecurity enthusiasts for a secure resilient, robust, and cyber secure Pakistan. It will give participants a unique opportunity to team up and compete in various cybersecurity challenges and show their mettle.
The closing ceremony of PCC event shall be held today at 1530 hrs in Air University main auditorium. Dr. Shaista Sohail, acting chairperson/executive director, HEC will preside the closing ceremony. The closing ceremony will attract participants including industry executives, cybersecurity consultants, CISOs, academics, government officials, and delegates from security organisations, who share a common interest to strengthen the national cybersecurity ecosystem.
