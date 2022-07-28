Two top seeds withdraw from PSF In’l Squash

KARACHI: Top two seeds from Egypt and Qatar have withdrawn from the $10,000 PSF-Combaxx International Squash Tournament scheduled in Islamabad from August 24-28.

Egypt’s Zahed Salem from Egypt, ranked 56, and Qatar’s Syed Azlan Amjad, ranked 72, were top seed and second seed, respectively, in this event.

But they have withdrawn and now Egypt’s Khaled Labib, ranked 97, has become the top seed and Pakistan’s top junior Noor Zaman, ranked 110, is second seed.

The withdrawal has helped Iran’s Sepehr Etemadpoor and Pakistan’s Naveed Rehman to get entry in the main draw.

It is to be noted that three under-19 players from Pakistan namely Talha Saeed from Karachi, Moen-ud-Din from Rawalpindi and M Ammad from Peshawar have been given wildcards for this event.