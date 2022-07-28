SC verdict

The recent Supreme Court decision is very clear, stating that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is the new chief minister of Punjab. Parliament members and parliamentary leaders are to vote as per the decision of their party. Does the parliamentary party only include MPAs? Or does it include senators and MNAs? If it includes all these, the pre-vote on the meeting should have included these federal parliament members as well.

If it does not then who are the MNAs responsible for? If there are only one or two MNAs and only one or two senators will they behave like independents? Furthermore, what will be the status of basic local and district level representatives of any party? Will they be independent or bound by party discipline? The nation awaits for the impact of this decision to hit soon.

Professor Irfan U Khattak

Abbottabad