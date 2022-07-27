Islamabad advises Kabul to pursue girls education, inclusive politics

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted the three core issues of highest importance vis-à-vis Afghanistan that the international community is discussing today. The first one is engagement with the Interim Afghan Government on inclusivity and human rights.

The second is humanitarian assistance, which is the need of the hour. The third is economic development, without which no society can survive in the long run. “In this regard, our efforts must be multi-directional; we cannot pursue one at the expense of others. This would be neither practical nor desirable.” These remarks were made by Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, SAPM/Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, during the Tashkent, International Conference of Afghanistan Security and Economic Development, which commenced today. It is a continuation of international engagements on Afghanistan, which have been hosted by Tashkent in the past. Delegations from over 29 countries and international organisations are attending.

“Pakistan is bringing to this conference the approach to set out a direction, determined not by the past but by the future. We firmly believe that the desires and aspirations of all parties involved will guide us towards the direction we should take,” said Ambassador Sadiq.

Commenting on the issue of girls’ education that all world capitals have been pressing on Kabul, Sadiq did not mince his words when he pointed out that the Taliban have to take further demonstrable actions regarding girls’ education. “Being neighbours with deep cultural and religious affinities, we may be sympathetic to certain points of view and nuances. However, we believe in the right to education for everyone as a fundamental human right. Muslim history is replete with women playing important roles in public life. Reopening of girls’ secondary schools will not only signal to the international community an openness on behalf of the Interim Afghan Government but will also ensure Afghanistan’s long-term societal progress,” he said.

Another important issue is inclusive political structures, which have traditionally been considered a country’s internal issue, the special envoy said. The history, he said has borne testament to the fact that the path of reconciliation and inclusion leads to more stable and prosperous outcomes than confrontation and exclusion”, said Sadiq in a diplomatic tone.

Once again Pakistan raised the issue of regional connectivity, in which an offer was made for the extension of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan to promote economic development and prosperity.

“Another project of critical importance to enhance connectivity in our region is the Trans-Afghan Railways Project, which will come under discussion today. Experts from Uzbekistan and Pakistan have worked hard on the project and progress has been made in this regard. We look forward to working with Uzbekistan and other international partners to deliver this important project. Pakistan firmly believes that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan can act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity”, explained Sadiq.

Moreover, unfreezing Afghan assets abroad is vital for the Afghan economy at this stage. Therefore, we will continue to urge the international community to ensure that the right of the Afghan people is delivered to them; it is both a moral imperative as well as a practical necessity,” he added.