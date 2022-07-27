Pakistan jetliners narrowly escape collision in Iranian airspace

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan passenger jets had a high altitude near-miss in Iranian airspace owing to human error by air traffic controllers, an airline official said today.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said the close call happened on Sunday, when Iranian air traffic control (ATC) cleared Peshawar-bound PIA flight PK-268 to descend from 36,000 feet to 20,000 feet.
Another PIA passenger liner — PK-211 bound for Dubai — was underneath cruising at an altitude of 35,000 feet, and the planes came within 1,000 feet of each other, according to the state-owned carrier.
PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan told AFP a cockpit “collision avoidance system helped the two pilots to correct the course and avoid a collision after the planes came close to each other”.
“We will write to the Iranian authorities to investigate the incident as the ATC should not have cleared the Peshawar-bound flight to descend,” he added.
Elahi would be offered to switch sides and become partner of the PDM alliance, says sources
Pervaiz Elahi remains the only national politician who was appointed country’s Deputy Prime Minister on June 25, 2012
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday highlighted the three core issues of highest importance vis-à-vis Afghanistan that the...
WASHINGTON: The United States has announced that it will be donating at least 16 million doses of paediatric vaccines...
COLOMBO: Entire wards are dark and nearly empty in Sri Lanka´s largest hospital, its few remaining patients leaving...
OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday displayed a rare and “remarkably well preserved” Roman-era...
Comments