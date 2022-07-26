 
Tuesday July 26, 2022
10 gamblers held

By APP
July 26, 2022

SARGODHA: Police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered stake money from them.

The police spokesperson said on Monday that Sajid Shaheed police conducted a raid at Millatabad and arrested 10 alleged gamblersred-handed, besides recovering Rs48, 000 from their possession.

