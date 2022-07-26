Ex-minister likely to join JUI-F

TAKHTBHAI: The scion of Mohmand tribe and former provincial minister Iftikhar Khan Mohmand is likely to join the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) soon.
Family sources said that Iftikhar Mohmand, who remained minister for food, physical planning, education and finance in the yester years in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and his son Khawar Khan Mohmand after consultation with friends and well-wishers had decided to join the JUIF.
They said that formally announcement would be made in a meeting to be held at his hujra or male guesthouse in Takhtbhai or Jamait Markaz, the headquarters of JUIF in Peshawar.
It was learnt that JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, general secretary Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, former chief minister Akram Khan Durrani, Federal Minister Asad Mahmood and other leaders of the party would attend the meeting.
Iftikhar Mohmand had joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in April 2018. He was associated in the past with the PPP, ANP and different factions of the PML.
He belongs to Takhtbhai and has been winning and losing election from this area.
