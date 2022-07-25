All-inclusive Afghan govt can address issues: Iranian official

ISLAMABAD: Iranian President’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Ghomi has said the US is still the major cause of instability in the war-torn country while Tehran is supporting the formation of an all-inclusive government there to end crisis.

He alleged that Daesh was establishing its foothold in Afghanistan with US support which was trying to push the country to instability and sectarian violence.

He expressed the view upon conclusion of his visit to Pakistan. He met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other high-ups during his stay. Iran’s ambassador in Pakistan Muhammad Ali Hosseini was also present on the occasion.

The Iranian diplomat’s interview with his country’s official wire service was shared by the Iranian embassy in Islamabad.

Hassan Kazemi Ghomi said that it was the first anniversary of the US shameful exist from Afghanistan, which was still putting pressure on poor Afghan people through sanctions.

He noted that terrorism had been on the rise in Afghanistan and Daesh was establishing its foothold in the country with US support that was trying to push the country to instability and sectarian violence. Hassan Ghomi said that he had fruitful meetings with senior Pakistani officials and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

He appreciated the constructive role played by Pakistan in Afghanistan and underscored that peace and stability in Afghanistan were prerequisites for the region’s long-term stability and prosperity. He maintained that Iran was pursuing a people-friendly policy in Afghanistan which was wise, adding that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran once said that governments come and go but nations stay forever.

He said the inclusive government in Afghanistan having all ethnic groups was the solution to the Afghan crisis.

The Iranian official was confident that an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan would not only bring stability to the country but also encourage regional states to play their role in the reconstruction of Afghan-istan that has been devastated by a prolonged war.