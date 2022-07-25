Four retired SC judges, including ex-CJP, for full court

Retired Justice Maqbool Baqar. Photo file

ISLAMABAD: A former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and three recently retired judges of the Supreme Court have stressed on the need for full court hearing of cases in the wake of the situation arising out of the interpretation of Article 63A of the Constitution.

The former CJP and two retired judges spoke to Geo News on the condition of anonymity. They said the full court hearing is the only way out of this situation that would strengthen the judicial process and uphold the judiciary’s honour and neutrality.

Speaking to Geo News, retired Justice Maqbool Baqar said a destructive process of rewriting the Constitution has begun. He said the Supreme Court is not the chief justice alone. He said he was taken aback at clear violation of judicial traditions of bench formation.



Justice (retd) Baqar said the apex court is seized with a very sensitive constitutional matter, adding he does not see any harm to anybody in assigning the matter to the full court.

He said the review (petition) as well as all related cases should be heard by the full court as its verdict would be balanced. Certain judges hearing every constitutional matter would undermine the judiciary’s honour, neutrality and provision of justice, he cautioned.