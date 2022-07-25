Shanghai districts face mass Covid testing

BEIJING: Shanghai has ordered residents across nine of the city’s districts and some smaller areas to do Covid-19 tests from Tuesday to Thursday, the city government said, as sporadic local cases kept emerging in the Chinese commercial hub.

Shanghai lifted a two-month lockdown in June but has registered double-digit daily cases in recent weeks. Officials rely on repeated mass testing rounds to identify infections they quickly quarantine to prevent further spread, in line with China’s “dynamic zero” strategy that demands each flare-up be contained as quickly as possible.

The fresh testing drive, during which residents in the districts must go through two Covid-19 tests over the three-day period, came after several similar ones earlier this month. Citywide, residents have to get tested at least once a week to maintain access to public venues and transports.

China reported 982 new Covid-19 cases for Jul 23, of which 129 were symptomatic and 853 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.