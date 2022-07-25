Fresh controversy as PHF president appoints new secretary

ISLAMABAD: Former Olympian Saeed Khan has been appointed as secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) by federation’s president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, rejecting the four-member committee announced by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) a few days back.

Saeed Khan, who is in Paris (France) these days, told ‘The News’ that he had received an appointment letter from the PHF president.

“I am going to assume the office within the next couple of days. The PHF president has trusted my abilities. Neither there is any favouritism nor some personal interests,” he said.

However, it is unclear whether Saeed Khan fulfills all the constitutional requirements to assume the office as secretary PHF. Whether Saeed is a member of the PHF Congress or holds any office (associate secretary) is unclear. Sitting secretary Asif Bajwa however has kept total mum on the issue. It is not clear yet whether Bajwa has resigned or whether it has got his genuine and fresh signatures on the resignation letter.

When ‘The News’ approached PSB Director General Col (r) Asif Zaman, he said that all the directions to the former PHF officials were issued with the approval of the highest authority. It is the prime minister, who is patron of the federation and as such has all the powers to appoint or relieve any office-bearer.

“The committee has been formed with his approval and directions. No member of the committee can contest the PHF elections. And the mandate is to hold free and fresh elections within 30 days extendable by 30 days only. Now when we have de-notified all the leading office-bearers, the election process countdown has already begun.”