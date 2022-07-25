Awareness campaign to protect people from hepatitis stressed

LAHORE : The patients suffering from hepatitis remain unaware as Hepatitis B, C and D cause liver failure and cancer. There is a need to start an awareness campaign on an emergency basis regarding annual medical examination and diagnostic tests among the citizens so that people can be protected from this deadly disease. Senior Physician of Gastroenterology & Consultant of PGMI/Lahore General Hospital Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor while delivering a lecture to the medical students, pointed out that due to hepatitis inflammation in the liver occurs and it can lead to a wide range of health problems, including liver cancer. He added that five main strains of hepatitis virus A, B, C, D, & E are globally known for which in Pakistan, it is much important to go for in time screening of this disease. He asked the doctors that apart from treatment they must concentrate on creating awareness among patients to adopt precautionary measures in this regard. He said that due to better healthcare system and easy availability of diagnostic facilities in Punjab as compared to other areas, screening for hepatitis is increasing due to which more cases of hepatitis-C are being reported in the province. Highlighting the symptoms, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor added that itching in the eyes, fatigue, loss of appetite, itchy skin, nausea, numbness of hands and feet and fever are the symptoms of hepatitis. He said that an estimated 1.4 million people die of the disease in the world every year.