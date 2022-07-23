New strategy

Pakistan is struggling with a large current account deficit and debt load. We have to repay our debts and, unfortunately, we have to borrow even more in order to do so. This is a sorry state of affairs. Many of our wealthy persons and corporations should be able to cough up something in order to help the country survive. We need to formulate a very clear policy at the government level.
Fuel costs should be bound to foreign currency accounts and income tax rebates must be tied to strict and clear guidelines. The state’s discretionary powers should be curtailed by rules favouring businesses, including access to safe business, ease in import and export processes, and access to commercial roads and trains. We could even request our rich businesses to loan some dollars to Pakistan. We need to come up with new ideas to fight the debt menace and the state needs to be clear in its response and policy.
Professor Irfan U Khattak
Abbottabad
Societies and nations move forward through science, technology and innovation. But Pakistan appears to be becoming a...
Quetta was once known as ‘Little Paris’; a city famous for its scenic beauty. Nowadays, this once renowned beauty...
The FBR’s refusal to adjust the withholding tax is unacceptable and a great threat to the taxpayers. The finance...
This letter refers to the article ‘The way to the future’ by Kamila Hyat. The writer suggests that what the...
In recent weeks, the killing of a man at a hotel in Hyderabad has sparked violent ethno-sectarian riots across several...
Soil contamination has become a global issue due to its adverse impacts on food security and health. Soil pollutants...
Comments