Turkish envoy calls on COAS, air chief

RAWALPINDI: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci on Thursday separately called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

During the meetings, the matters related to regional security, mutual and professional interests with special emphasis on defence and security collaborations between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

During the call on at the GHQ in Rawalpindi, the COAS said, “We highly value our brotherly relations with Turkiye, which are deeply rooted in the history and entrenched in the cultural and religious affinities.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in the diplomatic ties with Pakistan at all levels. Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci also called on the PAF chief, where both the dignitaries discussed the matters of professional and mutual interests.

Appreciating the professionalism of Pakistan Air Force, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci acknowledged the PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in the aviation industry. The air chief said Pakistan and Turkiye have longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds, which were manifested through the strong ties between the air forces of the two countries.

The air chief highlighted that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He further said Pakistan values its relations with Turkiye, which are based on convergence on all the important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.