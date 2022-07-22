ECB delegation briefed about security in Lahore

LAHORE: The security team of the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) arrived in Lahore to review and assess the arrangements before the England cricket team's visit to Pakistan.

On Thursday, England's security team, including Pakistan Cricket Board officials visited the National High Performance Center and the Safe City Project. The team also visited the routes which would be adopted for the team’s travel to and from the stadium to the hotel.

The England security team also met the top officials of the Punjab Police and security forces.

The delegation included Richard Snowball, Robert Lynch, John Carr and Reg Dickson.

A briefing was given to the security team regarding the security situation and arrangements in the Safe City project.

Moreover, the English team was briefed about the arrangements of the police force regarding airport and stadium routes, hotels, and parking.

The delegation was also shown videos of the security provided to the teams visiting Pakistan.

The use of modern technology and the cooperation of law enforcement agencies were also revealed. The four-member delegation also reviewed the facilities at the National High Performance Center Lahore.

Earlier, the visiting delegation also visited Pindi Cricket Stadium, National Stadium Karachi and Multan Cricket Stadium.

The England security team will visit the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.