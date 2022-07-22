Weak rupee

The ongoing political crisis and uncertainty in Pakistan has severely damaged our economy. The impacts of this crisis can be seen in the performance of the stock market. Also, the Pakistani rupee has been rapidly depreciating against the dollar. The State Bank increased interest rates to stabilize the situation, but these steps have hardly helped bring any improvement.
The strong dollar has made raw materials, which are essential for manufacturing export goods, even more expensive. All political parties must resolve political issues and save the economy.
Aurangzeb Nadir
Turbat
