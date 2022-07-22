Horrors of rain

The recent monsoon spell has taken many lives, and it is useless to blame any department for its neglect as this will neither help the victims of these tragedies nor bring any change in the attitude of those who are ruling this ‘orphaned city’ for the last many years. One, however, has the right to mourn the loss of a young mother and her two-month-old baby boy, who died after falling in an open drain in Shadman Town, Karachi on Sunday (July 17) Rain or no rain, these open and unprotected drains pose an imminent threat to the life of citizens of this ignored city.

This has reminded me of a similar incident which claimed the lives of the children of a PPP minister. It happened in 2005 when the PPP leader’s car fell in an open drain; at that time, the mayor of Karachi was Mustafa Kamal who is now the chairperson of the Pak Sar Zameen Party. The purpose of bringing up this incident is to show that nothing has changed for Karachi in the past many years. It seems that only a miracle could bring any change in the city.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi