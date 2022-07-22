HBL launches lounge in Quetta

QUETTA: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has inaugurated a lounge in Quetta, making a total of 32 lounges of the bank across 13 cities in the country, a statement said on Thursday.
The bank’s ‘Prestige Lounge’ facility is designed and tailored to meet financial and lifestyle needs of its high-net-worth clients across the country.
According to HBL, the exclusive proposition offers tailored solutions through dedicated digital and physical channels and portfolio managers who provide personalised banking services to its clients. The lounges are located strategically in high visibility areas of key cities, it added.
“We are delighted to bring the Prestige proposition to Balochistan and inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Prestige Lounge in Quetta,” said Muhammad Aurangzeb, HBL president and CEO.
He added that the bank aims to play an active role in improving financial inclusion in the province.
