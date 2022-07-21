PAC orders probe into SC dam fund

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has asked the Auditor General of Pakistan to audit the Supreme Court Dam Fund and submit a report to the committee.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan has also asked the AGP to probe expenses on advertisements of the dam fund and misuse of money. The PAC held its meeting Wednesday with Noor Alam Khan in the chair that examined audit paras of the Ministry of Water Resources for the year 2019-20. The chairman hinted at summoning former chief justice Saqib Nisar over the Supreme Court Dam Fund issue, if financial irregularities were found in the fund probe.

The PAC directed the secretary of Water Resources and Planning Division to conduct a fact-finding investigation into the Momand Dam project and sought a report on financial irregularities within a month.

During the meeting, PAC member Birjees Tahir of PMLN raised the issue of the Supreme Court Dam Fund and demanded an inquiry into it. He said the nation was fooled on the issue, adding that there was no country in the world that had built dams with donations.

Birjees Tahir said Rs9 billion had been collected in the dam fund and Rs13 billion spent on advertisements. PAC member Shibli Faraz asked the fate of funds collected under the Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro scheme of the 90s launched by then Nawaz government. He also supported the audit of the dam fund.

While examining the audit paras of the Ministry of Water Resources with regard to Momand Dam, audit officials told the committee that the PAPRA rules had been violated while giving the contract. Birjees Tahir asked about the members of the evaluation committee and violation of rules.

The secretary of the Ministry for Water Resources said the ministry had advertised in four newspapers. “The location and conditions of the project are in front of you,” the secretary said. He said that only two companies had participated in the bidding. PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan questioned if bidding was not invited again. “I think the company belonged to a federal minister,” he said.