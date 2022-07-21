Young people, old habits

The incredibly harmful act of cigarette smoking is increasingly prevalent among today’s youngsters. It is considered to be trendy and a cool look. Often, teenagers start smoking due to peer pressure and the anxieties of adolescent life. However, one needs to understand that smoking can be lethal, drastically increasing the likelihood of cancer.
Either due to lack of regulation or enforcement, our tobacco vendors sell freely to teenagers; a practice that is strictly prohibited across much of the world. Why are we allowing our young people to purchase a ticket to disease and infection? The government is requested to investigate this issue and reduce smoking rates among our youngsters.
Remeil Aliyar
Turbat
Some encouraging signs emerged from the recent Punjab by-elections. The PML-N bucked tradition by humbly acknowledging...
This letter refers to the news story ‘PM Shahbaz Sharif urges ECP to announce judgment in PTI funding case’ . One...
Pakistani elections never fail to surprise. The recent Punjab by-elections are no exception, seeing the PTI trounce...
This letter refers to the article ‘PGII: an alternative to the BRI?’ by Dr Murad Ali. China’s widespread...
The World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap report ranks Pakistan 145th out of 146 countries in terms of the...
Recently, a group of teachers held a protest against the non-regularization of their jobs outside the Karachi Press...
Comments