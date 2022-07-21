Young people, old habits

The incredibly harmful act of cigarette smoking is increasingly prevalent among today’s youngsters. It is considered to be trendy and a cool look. Often, teenagers start smoking due to peer pressure and the anxieties of adolescent life. However, one needs to understand that smoking can be lethal, drastically increasing the likelihood of cancer.

Either due to lack of regulation or enforcement, our tobacco vendors sell freely to teenagers; a practice that is strictly prohibited across much of the world. Why are we allowing our young people to purchase a ticket to disease and infection? The government is requested to investigate this issue and reduce smoking rates among our youngsters.

Remeil Aliyar

Turbat