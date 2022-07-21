Indian SC grants interim bail to Zubair

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech. In its order, the apex court stated that there was no justification in keeping Zubair in continued custody.
“Having regard to the fact that the petitioner has been subjected to comprehensive investigation by the Delhi police, we find no reason for his deprivation of personal liberty to sustain,” a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna said in an order dictated in open court.
PARIS: The invasion of a remote Russian village by dozens of ravenous polar bears three years ago captured headlines...
BANGKOK: Myanmar junta troops are committing war crimes by laying landmines on a "massive scale" around villages where...
DOUVRES, France: Police shot dead a man in his twenties in rural eastern France on Wednesday after he murdered five...
MADRID: Three men including a French tourist have died this week after suffering severe injuries during bull runs in...
LONDON: British annual inflation surged to a new 40-year high in June on rising motor fuel and food prices, official...
KABUL: The Taliban have carried out hundreds of human rights violations in Afghanistan since seizing power last year,...
Comments