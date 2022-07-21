Indian SC grants interim bail to Zubair

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in six cases filed against him across Uttar Pradesh for alleged hate speech. In its order, the apex court stated that there was no justification in keeping Zubair in continued custody.

“Having regard to the fact that the petitioner has been subjected to comprehensive investigation by the Delhi police, we find no reason for his deprivation of personal liberty to sustain,” a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna said in an order dictated in open court.